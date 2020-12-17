DXY: Dollar index on the cusp of a bearish breakout below $90 after dovish Fed Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

The US dollar index (DXY) declined overnight as forex investors reacted to the final interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve. The index is hovering near the psychological level of $90, where it has been in the past few weeks. Fed decision In its final interest rate decision of the year, the Federal Reserve voted unanimously to leave its pandemic response tools intact. It left the short-term interest rates unchanged at the range of 0.0% and 0.25%, in line with what analysts were expecting. The bank also left the giant quantitative easing program unchanged, meaning it will continue buying at The US dollar index (DXY) declined overnight as forex investors reacted to the final interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve. The index is hovering near the psychological level of $90, where it has been in the past few weeks. Fed decision In its final interest rate decision of the year, the Federal Reserve voted unanimously to leave its pandemic response tools intact. It left the short-term interest rates unchanged at the range of 0.0% and 0.25%, in line with what analysts were expecting. The bank also left the giant quantitative easing program unchanged, meaning it will continue buying at 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

