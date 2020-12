Bitcoin price hits $23K as on-chain analyst says $55K is the ‘next landmark’ Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

The price of Bitcoin has cut through another critical resistance range putting $100,000 in play, on-chain data suggests. The price of Bitcoin has cut through another critical resistance range putting $100,000 in play, on-chain data suggests. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bitcoin Hits $18,000



On Wednesday Bitcoin rose above $18,000. That is it's highest in three years, and its market capitalization has hit an all-time record of $336 billion. Business Insider reports the price has closed.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published on November 18, 2020