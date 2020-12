You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Energy Stocks to Watch in 2021



Jim Collins, a Real Money expert, shares his top picks in the energy sector. Credit: The Street Duration: 01:13 Published 1 week ago How India could pull off the world's most ambitious energy transition | Varun Sivaram



India has a historic opportunity to power its industrialization with clean energy -- and its energy choices will make or break the world's fight against climate change, says clean energy executive,.. Credit: TED Duration: 10:52 Published 2 weeks ago Living algae facades cover buildings, sucking in CO2 and sun to produce renewable energy



This technology fills unused space on a building's exterior and provides it with heath and warm water. Credit: Mashable Studio Duration: 04:18 Published 3 weeks ago