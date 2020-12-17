Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Canadian Market Remains In Positive Territory After Steady Start

RTTNews Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
The Canadian stock market is up in positive territory around noon on Thursday after opening on a firm note, tracking positive global cues amid rising optimism about a fiscal stimulus in the U.S., and encouraging news on the vaccine front.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Huge liquidity, COVID-19 vaccine hopes put Sensex in positive zone: Market expert [Video]

Huge liquidity, COVID-19 vaccine hopes put Sensex in positive zone: Market expert

Market expert Sunil Shah on December 01 reacted on Indian stock and Sensex is in positive zone. He said that it's a good is going on for the investors as there is liquidity rally in the market and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Canadian Market Firmly In Positive Territory

 The Canadian stock market is modestly higher a little past noon on Tuesday, led by gains in materials, consumer discretionary and healthcare sections.
RTTNews

Canadian Market Down In Negative Territory In Cautious Trade

 After opening with a negative gap, the Canadian stock market recovered and spent a few minutes in positive territory Thursday morning before drifting lower...
RTTNews

Canadian Market Modestly Higher At Noon

 After a positive start and a subsequent fall into negative territory, the Canadian stock market rebounded on Wednesday morning, led by gains in technology...
RTTNews