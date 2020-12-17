Canadian Market Remains In Positive Territory After Steady Start
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
The Canadian stock market is up in positive territory around noon on Thursday after opening on a firm note, tracking positive global cues amid rising optimism about a fiscal stimulus in the U.S., and encouraging news on the vaccine front.
The Canadian stock market is up in positive territory around noon on Thursday after opening on a firm note, tracking positive global cues amid rising optimism about a fiscal stimulus in the U.S., and encouraging news on the vaccine front.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources