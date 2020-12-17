Global  
 

Got $2,000? Buy These 2 Top Tech Stocks That Are on Sale Right Now

Motley Fool Thursday, 17 December 2020
Forget Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP). Here are two cheaper tech stocks to invest in today. The two companies are trading at a rare 20% discount right now.
