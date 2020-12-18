Global  
 

One News Page

LNG Prices Soar To Six-Year High

OilPrice.com Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Spot prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivery in Asia jumped to a six-year high this week as lower-than-normal temperatures in key LNG importers and continued growth in China’s industrial activity boost demand. Spot LNG prices for January delivery have jumped to over $12 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) as a cold snap in parts of the major LNG importers Japan, China, and South Korea raises demand for electricity and heating. Moreover, China’s industrial output continued to grow in November, also boosting demand for power. …
