U.S. Stock Market To See Trading Frenzy As Tesla Joins S&P 500

OilPrice.com Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
The U.S. stock market could see a burst of trading activity today ahead of Tesla's official addition to the S&P 500 on Monday, the Wall Street Journal reports, noting the EV maker would be the company with the largest market capitalization to join the world's most widely tracked index. It is because of this popularity of the S&P 500—and Tesla's size—that trading will likely jump towards the end of the day, according to traders. Indeed, index funds will need to up their stock buying to continue tracking the S&P 500 after…
