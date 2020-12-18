U.S. Stock Market To See Trading Frenzy As Tesla Joins S&P 500

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Analyst: S&P 500 Will Surge 16% In 2021



An analyst for Fundstrat say that US stocks are set to continue their bull run in 2021. On Thursday, Fundstrat's Tom Lee released its 2021 outlook. He outlined how the S&P 500 could surge 16% to 4,300.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:35 Published 4 days ago Trading Discipline Essential for New Traders in the Market



In today's Cramer Market Minute, Jim Cramer calls for trading discipline with the new wave of money flowing into the markets. Credit: The Street Duration: 01:09 Published 5 days ago Airbnb Soars 115% Valuation Past $100 Billion



Mike Windle/Getty Images for Airbnb Airbnb soared 115% at the open in its trading debut on Thursday, giving the peer-to-peer lodging service a market valuation of more than $100 billion. Airbnb raised.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Major stock index adds electric car maker Tesla The market value of Tesla has soared to around $600 billion, making it the largest company ever to be added to the S&P 500. It's inclusion on December 21 is...

USATODAY.com 4 days ago



