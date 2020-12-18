Canadian Market Down In Negative Territory On Virus Concerns Friday, 18 December 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

The Canadian stock market, which faltered after a slightly positive start Friday morning, continues to exhibit weakness in early afternoon trades, due largely to losses in the technology section. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Swiss Market Ends Weak On Virus Concerns, Growth Worries Save for a few minutes around mid-morning, the Switzerland stock market was down in negative territory on Tuesday as worries about surging coronavirus cases and...

RTTNews 3 days ago





