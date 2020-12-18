Coinbase confidentially files to go public with the SEC Friday, 18 December 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

San Francisco-based crypto company Coinbase Global Inc. has filed to go public with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm unveiled this news on December 17 via an official announcement, saying that it had confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the regulator. Per Coinbase, the Form S-1 will become effective once the SEC finishes its review process, which depends on market conditions as well as other conditions. The publication was quite bland as it did not give details of whether Coinbase seeks to go public through a traditional IPO or direct listing.

