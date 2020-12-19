Is NEO price going up or down? Here’s my price prediction for January Saturday, 19 December 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The cryptocurrency market is advancing this December; Bitcoin’s price advanced above $23000 resistance and reached a new all-time high. NEO has increased from $16.6 above $18.7 in less than five days, and the current price stands around $18.3. Fundamental analysis: Neo’s ecosystem projects are still working hard to put a perfect ending to the year NEO was founded as AntShares by Da Hongfei, and Erik Zhan in China, and on this platform, users can issue and trade assets. NEO platform has its own cryptocurrency that is distributed to prove ownership of an asset, which makes it more straightforward to transfer The cryptocurrency market is advancing this December; Bitcoin’s price advanced above $23000 resistance and reached a new all-time high. NEO has increased from $16.6 above $18.7 in less than five days, and the current price stands around $18.3. Fundamental analysis: Neo’s ecosystem projects are still working hard to put a perfect ending to the year NEO was founded as AntShares by Da Hongfei, and Erik Zhan in China, and on this platform, users can issue and trade assets. NEO platform has its own cryptocurrency that is distributed to prove ownership of an asset, which makes it more straightforward to transfer 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published 3 days ago Katie Price's son to launch his own clothing range? 01:02 Katie Price wants her son to launch his own clothing range for larger men. You Might Like

