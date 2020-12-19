Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

3 Stocks to Invest in the Future of Video Games

Motley Fool Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Expect big things from two companies that provide key tech for VR, the cloud, and high-quality graphics. And don't underestimate the power of the one that delivers the familiar brands.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Carson, 15, would love to shoot hoops or play video games with a forever family

Carson, 15, would love to shoot hoops or play video games with a forever family 02:28

 You may find 15-year-old Carson in front of a screen, on a field, or on a court. “I like to play video games. I like to play outside, play basketball,” said Carson. But he hopes to find himself in his future family’s home soon.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Survey of dating Americans finds opposites really do attract [Video]

Survey of dating Americans finds opposites really do attract

If you and your partner can't agree on what to watch on your next movie night, don't sweat it.Having opposite tastes may be a sign your relationship is thriving.A new study shows that dissimilar tastes..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published
Gaming Stocks to Watch in 2021 [Video]

Gaming Stocks to Watch in 2021

Timothy Collins, a Real Money contributor, shares his top stock picks in the gaming sector.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:22Published
Americans reveal the cheesiest pick-up lines that have been used on them [Video]

Americans reveal the cheesiest pick-up lines that have been used on them

The pick-up line is officially dead, according to new research.A study of 2,000 Americans who've been on a date revealed over half (55%) think one-liners should be forbidden with men 18% more likely..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published