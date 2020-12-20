Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq advanced on a weekly basis as investors remain optimistic on coronavirus relief package

Invezz Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq advanced on a weekly basis as investors remain optimistic on coronavirus relief packageThe U.S. stock indices have advanced on a weekly basis and reached new record highs as investors wait for a U.S. coronavirus relief package. Significant progress has been made over the weekend,  the U.S. lawmakers reached a compromise, and a $900 billion coronavirus relief package could be on the way. This is certainly positive for the U.S. stock indices, which could open in “green” at the beginning of this trading week. The U.S. Federal Reserve had a meeting last Wednesday and left its monetary policy unchanged, but the FED announced that it would support the economy for as long as
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Wall Street falls but Tesla soars

Wall Street falls but Tesla soars 01:18

 U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday, pulled down by uncertainty around a coronavirus stimulus deal, while Tesla shares hit a lifetime high in anticipation of their addition to the S&P 500 next week. Fred Katayama reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lawmakers Continue Negotiations On $900M COVID Relief Package [Video]

Lawmakers Continue Negotiations On $900M COVID Relief Package

Michael George reports on continuing negotiations in Congress to pass a new COVID stimulus package (12-18-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:09Published
Congress On Verge Of Passing New COVID Relief Bill [Video]

Congress On Verge Of Passing New COVID Relief Bill

CBS4's Michael George shares the latest.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:57Published
Congress continues to negotiate COVID relief bill [Video]

Congress continues to negotiate COVID relief bill

Another day of waiting for millions of struggling Americans as Congress continues to negotiate a COVID relief package. After months of failed attempts to reach a compromise, lawmakers now say they are..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:06Published