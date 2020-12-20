Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq advanced on a weekly basis as investors remain optimistic on coronavirus relief package
Sunday, 20 December 2020 () The U.S. stock indices have advanced on a weekly basis and reached new record highs as investors wait for a U.S. coronavirus relief package. Significant progress has been made over the weekend, the U.S. lawmakers reached a compromise, and a $900 billion coronavirus relief package could be on the way. This is certainly positive for the U.S. stock indices, which could open in “green” at the beginning of this trading week. The U.S. Federal Reserve had a meeting last Wednesday and left its monetary policy unchanged, but the FED announced that it would support the economy for as long as
U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday, pulled down by uncertainty around a coronavirus stimulus deal, while Tesla shares hit a lifetime high in anticipation of their addition to the S&P 500 next week. Fred Katayama reports.
Another day of waiting for millions of struggling Americans as Congress continues to negotiate a COVID relief package. After months of failed attempts to reach a compromise, lawmakers now say they are..
