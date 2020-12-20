Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq advanced on a weekly basis as investors remain optimistic on coronavirus relief package Sunday, 20 December 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

The U.S. stock indices have advanced on a weekly basis and reached new record highs as investors wait for a U.S. coronavirus relief package. Significant progress has been made over the weekend, the U.S. lawmakers reached a compromise, and a $900 billion coronavirus relief package could be on the way. This is certainly positive for the U.S. stock indices, which could open in “green” at the beginning of this trading week. The U.S. Federal Reserve had a meeting last Wednesday and left its monetary policy unchanged, but the FED announced that it would support the economy for as long as The U.S. stock indices have advanced on a weekly basis and reached new record highs as investors wait for a U.S. coronavirus relief package. Significant progress has been made over the weekend, the U.S. lawmakers reached a compromise, and a $900 billion coronavirus relief package could be on the way. This is certainly positive for the U.S. stock indices, which could open in “green” at the beginning of this trading week. The U.S. Federal Reserve had a meeting last Wednesday and left its monetary policy unchanged, but the FED announced that it would support the economy for as long as 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published 2 days ago Wall Street falls but Tesla soars 01:18 U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday, pulled down by uncertainty around a coronavirus stimulus deal, while Tesla shares hit a lifetime high in anticipation of their addition to the S&P 500 next week. Fred Katayama reports. You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Lawmakers Continue Negotiations On $900M COVID Relief Package



Michael George reports on continuing negotiations in Congress to pass a new COVID stimulus package (12-18-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:09 Published 2 days ago Congress On Verge Of Passing New COVID Relief Bill



CBS4's Michael George shares the latest. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:57 Published 3 days ago Congress continues to negotiate COVID relief bill



Another day of waiting for millions of struggling Americans as Congress continues to negotiate a COVID relief package. After months of failed attempts to reach a compromise, lawmakers now say they are.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:06 Published 3 days ago

