Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq advanced on a weekly basis as investors remain optimistic on coronavirus relief package Sunday, 20 December 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

The U.S. stock indices have advanced on a weekly basis and reached new record highs as investors wait for a U.S. coronavirus relief package. Significant progress has been made over the weekend, the U.S. lawmakers reached a compromise, and a $900 billion coronavirus relief package could be on the way. This is certainly positive for the U.S. stock indices, which could open in β€œgreen" at the beginning of this trading week. The U.S. Federal Reserve had a meeting last Wednesday and left its monetary policy unchanged, but the FED announced that it would support the economy for as long as

