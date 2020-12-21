Global  
 

EUR/USD retreats as US Congress reaches a new stimulus deal

Invezz Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
EUR/USD retreats as US Congress reaches a new stimulus dealThe EUR/USD price declined in early trading as traders reacted to the progress in Washington about a new stimulus deal. The pair dropped to a low of 1.2183, which is substantially lower than last week’s high of 1.2276. US new stimulus The United States has been the most affected country by the Covid pandemic. In total, the country has confirmed more than 17.8 million cases and more than 317,000 cases.  This has led to more than 10 million job losses and the GDP to be substantially lower than where it was in January.  As a result, Congress has been deadlocked
 Leaders in Congress say they have reached a deal on a $900 billion long-awaited COVID-19 relief package, according to multiple reports. The announcement comes Sunday evening, after months of negotiations.

