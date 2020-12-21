Global  
 

Warren Buffett: How to Invest in Canadian Stocks

Motley Fool Monday, 21 December 2020
If you want to know how Warren Buffett would invest in Canadian stocks, just follow the investment decisions at Fairfax Financial (TSX:FFH).
