US dollar index (DXY) sees best day since August on new covid strain

Invezz Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
US dollar index (DXY) sees best day since August on new covid strainThe US dollar index (DXY) is having its best day since August as the market reacts to the new strain of coronavirus. It is trading at $90.63, which is substantially higher than last Thursday’s low of $89.75. New coronavirus strain The US dollar is often viewed as a safe-haven currency because of the strength of the American economy. It is also the most popular currency in the world. As a result, investors tend to move to the currency when risks rise. For example, the currency rose to a multi-year high of $103 when the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared Covid
0
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: UK fights new COVID strain, PM orders tighter curbs

UK fights new COVID strain, PM orders tighter curbs 01:54

 [NFA] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday imposed tighter coronavirus curbs on millions of people in England and largely reversed plans to ease restrictions over Christmas, as the country battles a new more infectious strain of the virus. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

