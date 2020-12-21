US dollar index (DXY) sees best day since August on new covid strain

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Burger King To Launch New Dollar Menu



According to Business Insider, as many Americans struggle to make ends meet during the pandemic, fast-food giants are gearing up for a battle over budget shoppers in early 2021. Burger King is.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:31 Published 33 minutes ago Top 10 Anime of 2020



They're the best that 2020 has to offer! Join Ashley as he counts down the best anime to come out this year. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 12:16 Published 12 hours ago Rose Bowl game relocated to Texas due to Covid-19



The Rose Bowl will no longer host of one of this season’s College Football Playoff semifinals on New Year’s Day due to Covid-19 restrictions in Southern California, the College Football Playoff and.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 00:34 Published 1 day ago