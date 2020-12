US dollar index (DXY) sees best day since August on new covid strain

Monday, 21 December 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The US dollar index (DXY) is having its best day since August as the market reacts to the new strain of coronavirus. It is trading at $90.63, which is substantially higher than last Thursday’s low of $89.75. New coronavirus strain The US dollar is often viewed as a safe-haven currency because of the strength of the American economy. It is also the most popular currency in the world. As a result, investors tend to move to the currency when risks rise. For example, the currency rose to a multi-year high of $103 when the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared Covid