Current Mortgage Rates -- Dec. 21: Rates Tick Up

US Houses Are Pricier Than Ever. But Will it Last?



In March, the US Federal Reserve's lowering of interest rates fueled a housing boom. According to Business Insider, the Federal Housing Finance Agency says that the explosion shows no signs of.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published on November 24, 2020

Commissioner asks APS to figure out how to slash rates



Arizona utility regulator Lea Marquez Peterson wants to know what it would take to lower electricity rates in the state by nearly 30 percent. In a letter docketed on Tuesday she told Arizona Public.. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 02:17 Published on November 19, 2020