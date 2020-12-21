Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Iraq’s Flaring Policy Is Broken

OilPrice.com Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
With budgets already stretched thin, Iraq’s budget is being taxed even more by its policy of flaring natural gas while paying high prices to import natural gas from Iran. The process of flaring natural gas—a byproduct of oil production—is controversial on climate grounds. Flaring is the process of burning this natural gas, and is employed when it doesn’t make economic or practical sense for oil companies to capture the natural gas and sell it. But the spokesman for the Ministry of Electricity, Ahmed Moussa, said that paying…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pentagon To Commanders: Get Read To Draw Down [Video]

Pentagon To Commanders: Get Read To Draw Down

The Pentagon has issued a notice to commanders known as a 'warning order.' According to CNN, officials say it's to begin planning to draw down the number of troops in Afghanistan to 2,500 troops and..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden’s In-Tray Is Already Full – OpEd

Biden’s In-Tray Is Already Full – OpEd By Andrew Hammond* Joe Biden is no stranger to massive foreign policy challenges. In 2009, the in-tray for him and Barack Obama was widely acknowledged as the...
Eurasia Review

Iran's 'imports for exports' policy useful, yet needs more work - Chamber of Commerce

 (MENAFN - Trend News Agency) TEHRAN, Iran, Dec. 19 Trend: The Head of Iran-Iraq Chamber of Commerce Yahya Al-Ishaq called the ...
MENAFN.com