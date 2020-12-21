China Lifts Restrictions On Foreign Energy Investment

Monday, 21 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

China has lifted restrictions on foreign investments in all energy sectors, including fossil fuels, new energy sources, and electricity generation excluding nuclear power, the country’s State Council Information Office said in a white paper published on Monday. The paper, ‘Energy in China’s New Era’, discussed the steps the world’s largest oil importer has taken to reform access of foreign companies to its energy industry, saying that “Market access for foreign capital in the energy sector has been extended,…