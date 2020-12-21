Global  
 

China Lifts Restrictions On Foreign Energy Investment

OilPrice.com Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
China has lifted restrictions on foreign investments in all energy sectors, including fossil fuels, new energy sources, and electricity generation excluding nuclear power, the country’s State Council Information Office said in a white paper published on Monday. The paper, ‘Energy in China’s New Era’, discussed the steps the world’s largest oil importer has taken to reform access of foreign companies to its energy industry, saying that “Market access for foreign capital in the energy sector has been extended,…
Related news from verified sources

China’s Rift With Australia Raises Regional Risks – Analysis

China’s Rift With Australia Raises Regional Risks – Analysis By Michael Lelyveld China's growing concern over energy security may complicate plans to punish Australia for its investment restrictions and political...
Eurasia Review

China introduces security review rules for foreign investors

China introduces security review rules for foreign investors Beijing (AFP) Dec 19, 2020 Foreign investors in Chinese industries from defence to tech will from next year face an extra layer of scrutiny to ensure their...
Energy Daily