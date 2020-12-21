OPEC+ Plans To Meet More Frequently To Discuss Oil Market Balancing Monday, 21 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

OPEC+ will take a more hands-on approach to global oil markets now that it plans to meet more frequently, Bloomberg has reported, citing the leaders of the group, Saudi Arabia and Russia. "We are meeting monthly because we believe that the market is still not recovered and is still extremely volatile," Russian Deputy Prime Minister and former Energy Minister Alexander Novak said. "We need to adopt a hands-on approach and be able to react faster." This denser meeting schedule will also help OPEC+ get the upperhand in directing…

