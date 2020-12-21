China And Iran Start Drilling In This Super Giant Gas Field

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources China Upping Its Intimidation Game in the South China Sea



VANGUARD BANK, SOUTH CHINA SEA — During 2020, despite the pandemic, China has increased its campaign of using its ships to claim most of the South China Sea as its own territory, including a shoal.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:12 Published 3 weeks ago Driver uses gas torch to melt layer of ice covering car in northern China



A driver uses a liquefied gas torch to melt ice on his car door during a snowstorm in northern China. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:08 Published on November 20, 2020 Huge fire breaks out in natural gas tank at wharf in southern China



A huge fire broke out in a liquefied natural gas tank at a wharf in southern China. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:33 Published on November 2, 2020