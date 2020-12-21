Global  
 

Iran Wooing Russian Oil Companies

OilPrice.com Monday, 21 December 2020
Iran has stated its interest in attracting investments from Russian oil companies to help develop its oilfields, Russia’s TASS news agency said on Monday, quoting Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh. Iran is hoping to not only attract investments into its oil industry, but looking to increase its energy cooperation with Russia to offset the harsh U.S. sanctions that have reduced its oil exports over the last year. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak met with the Iranian Oil Minister this week. “A  broad range of trade and economic…
