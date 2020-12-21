Iran Wooing Russian Oil Companies

Monday, 21 December 2020 () Iran has stated its interest in attracting investments from Russian oil companies to help develop its oilfields, Russia’s TASS news agency said on Monday, quoting Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh. Iran is hoping to not only attract investments into its oil industry, but looking to increase its energy cooperation with Russia to offset the harsh U.S. sanctions that have reduced its oil exports over the last year. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak met with the Iranian Oil Minister this week. “A broad range of trade and economic…
Model Miranda Kerr created Kora Organics as a way to offer people cleaner, healthier skincare options. It uses natural and organic, non-toxic ingredients in its products that are also super effective...
Credit: In the Know: Finds Duration: 00:51Published