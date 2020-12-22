Global  
 

Indonesia Bourse May Hand Back Monday's Gains

RTTNews Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
The Indonesia stock market on Monday halted the two-day slide in which it had fallen almost 15 points or 0.3 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,165-point plateau although it's expected to turn lower again on Tuesday.
