Sensex, Nifty Rally Led By IT Stocks
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Indian shares rose sharply on Tuesday, with IT stocks leading the surge as European markets rebounded from the previous session's sell-off on optimism over the approval of a $900 billion coronavirus aid package in the United States and European regulatory approval for the coronavirus vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer.
