Sensex, Nifty Rally Led By IT Stocks

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Opening Bell: Equity gauges trade higher, metals shine



Equity benchmark indices traded higher during early hours on December 24 with metal and energy stocks rising on global economic recovery prospects. At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was up by 418.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:09 Published 6 hours ago Transition could boost stocks: economist



Multivariate economist Max Wolff tells Reuters' Fred Katayama investors could welcome the Presidential transition with a relief rally. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 04:38 Published 2 days ago Closing bell: Sensex crashes by 1,350 points as European markets open weaker



Equity benchmark indices witnessed a sharp downturn in the afternoon hours on Monday after European markets opened weak as a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain dampened investor sentiment. At 2:30.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:04 Published 3 days ago