Stock Alert: QuantumScape Up 23% Tuesday, 22 December 2020

QuantumScape Corp. (QS) shares are rising on Tuesday morning trade as Apple is reportedly planning for an electric car powered by monocell battery. The Microsoft founder Bill Gate funded QuantumScape have shown that its battery cell had a capacity to charge up to 80 percent in 15 minutes and could retain more than 80 percent capacity even after 800 charging cycles. 👓 View full article

