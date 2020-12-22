Global  
 

Stock Alert: QuantumScape Up 23%

RTTNews Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
QuantumScape Corp. (QS) shares are rising on Tuesday morning trade as Apple is reportedly planning for an electric car powered by monocell battery. The Microsoft founder Bill Gate funded QuantumScape have shown that its battery cell had a capacity to charge up to 80 percent in 15 minutes and could retain more than 80 percent capacity even after 800 charging cycles.
