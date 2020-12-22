Ripple (XRP) price tumbles on SEC lawsuit expectations Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Ripple (XRP) price is trading about 9% lower today after the company confirmed it expects to be a subject of a lawsuit by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Fundamental analysis: Ripple facing serious allegations Ripple is facing allegations that it broke investor-protection laws, according to the company’s officials. Ripple’s chief executive Brad Garlinghouse and co-founder Chris Larsen said the company expects the SEC to file a lawsuit against Ripple for selling unregistered securities to traders. Ripple believes the SEC will file the lawsuit before Christmas, with Garlinghouse claiming the agency was “fundamentally wrong as a matter of law and Ripple (XRP) price is trading about 9% lower today after the company confirmed it expects to be a subject of a lawsuit by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Fundamental analysis: Ripple facing serious allegations Ripple is facing allegations that it broke investor-protection laws, according to the company’s officials. Ripple’s chief executive Brad Garlinghouse and co-founder Chris Larsen said the company expects the SEC to file a lawsuit against Ripple for selling unregistered securities to traders. Ripple believes the SEC will file the lawsuit before Christmas, with Garlinghouse claiming the agency was “fundamentally wrong as a matter of law and 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Facebook Sued by FTC and 48 State Attorneys General in Twin Lawsuits



Facebook Sued by FTC and 48 State Attorneys General in Twin Lawsuits . On Wednesday, a coalition of 48 state attorneys general came forward to launch a lawsuit against Facebook. Led by New York.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:33 Published 2 weeks ago

