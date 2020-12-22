Ripple (XRP) price tumbles on SEC lawsuit expectations
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Ripple (XRP) price is trading about 9% lower today after the company confirmed it expects to be a subject of a lawsuit by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Fundamental analysis: Ripple facing serious allegations Ripple is facing allegations that it broke investor-protection laws, according to the company’s officials. Ripple’s chief executive Brad Garlinghouse and co-founder Chris Larsen said the company expects the SEC to file a lawsuit against Ripple for selling unregistered securities to traders. Ripple believes the SEC will file the lawsuit before Christmas, with Garlinghouse claiming the agency was “fundamentally wrong as a matter of law and
