The World’s First Hydrogen Hubs Are In The Making

OilPrice.com Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
While hopes for hydrogen as a major energy carrier go back decades, a new generation of hydrogen plans are now coming forth from companies, industry groups and countries. The EU’s ambitious plan for hydrogen is complemented by a growing number of national and regional plans in Europe, Asia and elsewhere.  The remarkable number of hydrogen plans around the world indicate that a significant threshold has been reached. They cover an extensive range of applications. But they share a perspective that sees hydrogen as an indispensable energy…
