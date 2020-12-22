The World’s First Hydrogen Hubs Are In The Making

Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 6 days ago )

While hopes for hydrogen as a major energy carrier go back decades, a new generation of hydrogen plans are now coming forth from companies, industry groups and countries. The EU’s ambitious plan for hydrogen is complemented by a growing number of national and regional plans in Europe, Asia and elsewhere. The remarkable number of hydrogen plans around the world indicate that a significant threshold has been reached. They cover an extensive range of applications. But they share a perspective that sees hydrogen as an indispensable energy…