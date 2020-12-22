Global  
 

441,000 Canadians Might Have to Give Back the $14,000 CERB to the CRA

Motley Fool Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
The CERB was created for people who lost their income source in the pandemic and had specific eligibility criteria. Those who got it when they weren’t qualified may have to give it back.
