Dash, Chainlink, IOTA price analysis roundup Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The cryptocurrency market remains in the bull zone, and this situation also supports the price of Dash, Chainlink, and IOTA. Bitcoin has found strong support above the $20 000 level, but some analysts say that the correction could be around the corner. The negative news is that Ripple (XRP) has weakened more than 20% after the company confirmed it expects to be a subject of a lawsuit by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is also important to mention that Coinbase submitted a draft registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, signaling its intent to go public.



