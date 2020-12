Biloxi VA receives Moderna vaccine



After originally expecting to receive their shipment of the Moderna vaccine Monday morning to being told the vaccine would come Wednesday to now receiving it earlier today, the Biloxi Veterans Affairs.. Credit: WXXV Published 8 minutes ago

'Culmination of years of research': Dr. Fauci gets Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine



Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, received his first dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. Credit: USA Today News (International) Duration: 00:32 Published 6 hours ago