You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources American Airlines lands first passenger flight of Boeing 737 Max in two years



American Airlines lands first passenger flight of Boeing 737 Max in two years Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 Duration: 00:25 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Alaska Airlines is buying another 23 Boeing 737 Max jets for a total of 68 and adding new routes to its namesake state Some of the Boeing 737 Max aircraft being purchased by Alaska have already been built but lost their original customers due to order cancellations.

Business Insider 15 hours ago