Futures Pointing To Modestly Higher Open On Wall Street

RTTNews Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Following the mixed performance seen in the previous session, stocks may move to the upside in early trading on Wednesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a modestly higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 66 points.
