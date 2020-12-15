Canada authorizes Moderna vaccine

U.S. Orders 100 Million Additional Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine Doses
Pfizer and BioNTech just announced that the Trump administration has ordered an additional 100 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.
Primary Health Plans Vaccine Distribution
UMC: Half of employees have gotten first dose of vaccine
Nevada health officials say tier one vaccinations should be done by 2021. And UMC says half of all of its employees have already received their first dose.