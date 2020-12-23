Warren Buffett: 2 Tech Stocks to Brighten Your Next Christmas — Act Today!
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Just like Warren Buffett, we must keep on updating our investment strategy with changing market dynamics. The new coronavirus variant and fears of more restrictions are likely to accelerate these two Canadian tech companies’ financial growth.
Just like Warren Buffett, we must keep on updating our investment strategy with changing market dynamics. The new coronavirus variant and fears of more restrictions are likely to accelerate these two Canadian tech companies’ financial growth.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources