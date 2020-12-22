What happens next if Trump vetoes the pandemic relief package?

Trump Sides With Democrats and
Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks.
On Tuesday night, President
Donald Trump posted a video to
Twitter criticizing the recently-passed
COVID-19 stimulus package.
During his rant, Trump said the legislation’s proposed
$600 stimulus checks were a “disgrace.”...
The House of Representatives will vote on Monday on a measure to increase stimulus checks. The increase will be for Americans under a certain income level to receive $2,000 in payment. This comes after..
President Donald Trump waited days, threatened a veto that likely would have led to a government shutdown, but eventually signed a $900 billion coronavirus relief and government funding package Sunday..