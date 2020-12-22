Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What happens next if Trump vetoes the pandemic relief package?

MarketWatch Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks

Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks 01:18

 Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks. On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump posted a video to Twitter criticizing the recently-passed COVID-19 stimulus package. During his rant, Trump said the legislation’s proposed $600 stimulus checks were a “disgrace.”...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

House To Vote On Increasing Stimulus Checks To $2,000 [Video]

House To Vote On Increasing Stimulus Checks To $2,000

The House of Representatives will vote on Monday on a measure to increase stimulus checks. The increase will be for Americans under a certain income level to receive $2,000 in payment. This comes after..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published
House Set To Vote On Increasing Stimulus Checks To $2,000 [Video]

House Set To Vote On Increasing Stimulus Checks To $2,000

House Set To Vote On Increasing Stimulus Checks To $2,000

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:36Published
Coronavirus relief package finally signed; local impact on evictions still unclear [Video]

Coronavirus relief package finally signed; local impact on evictions still unclear

President Donald Trump waited days, threatened a veto that likely would have led to a government shutdown, but eventually signed a $900 billion coronavirus relief and government funding package Sunday..

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 02:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Millions of Americans may receive $600 pandemic stimulus relief money as soon as next week

 Relief is on the way to hard-hit Americans after President Trump signs the nearly $900 billion pandemic relief package Congress passed. Now, hundreds of dollars...
CBS News

Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief

 WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package, ending days of drama over his refusal to accept the...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphWorldNewsUSATODAY.comCTV NewsNPRNew Zealand HeraldKhaleej Times

Trump Signs Pandemic Relief Bill. How Will The Package Help Americans?

 President Trump signed a pandemic relief bill that provides hundreds of billions of dollars in aid for struggling families and businesses. But his delay in...
NPR