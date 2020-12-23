Global  
 

Multiple pros agree: Activision best bet in the video game space

Wednesday, 23 December 2020
Multiple pros agree: Activision best bet in the video game spaceThe leisure and entertainment segment emerged as a beneficiary of the COVID-19 pandemic as people were forced to shelter at home. The video game industry, in particular, benefited from this phenomenon and a Morgan Stanley note suggested that the pandemic “pulled forward around four years of video game user growth” in a few months. Popular pick: Activision The Morgan Stanley report highlighted ‘Call of Duty’ maker Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) as a winner in the space. What makes the military-style game popular is the ability to attract gamers to spend hours battling each other in online competitions. Activision stands
