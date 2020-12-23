Lufthansa says it struck a deal with pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 5 days ago )

In an announcement on Wednesday, Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR: LHA) said it had reached an agreement with pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) that will slash costs by up to £406.37 million and secure jobs for 15 more months. Shares of Lufthansa closed roughly 3.5% up on the intraday chart on Wednesday. At £8.90 per share, the German airline is currently more than 40% down year to date in the stock market.

0

