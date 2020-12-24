Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Merry Christmas, and here’s to a brighter 2021…

Motley Fool Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
It's been a tough year, but the future is still bright... And yes, as the most reprinted editorial in history says, Santa Claus live on!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Good Question Classics: Where Did Santa Come From?

Good Question Classics: Where Did Santa Come From? 02:25

 Former WCCO reporter-turned CBS News White House correspondent Ben Tracy discovered a history that's merry and bright in 2007! (2:25)WCCO 4 News At 10 - December 22, 2020

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Raprager Family Farm gets merry & really bright this holiday [Video]

Raprager Family Farm gets merry & really bright this holiday

Raprager Family Farm gets merry & really bright this holiday

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:32Published
Christmas Nail Designs That Are Merry And Bright [Video]

Christmas Nail Designs That Are Merry And Bright

No description provided.

Credit: Better Homes & Gardens     Duration: 01:03Published
Seven in 10 are secretly relieved they don't have to host a holiday party this year [Video]

Seven in 10 are secretly relieved they don't have to host a holiday party this year

Seven in 10 Americans are secretly relieved they won't have to host holiday parties this year, according to new research.The study asked 2,000 nationally representative Americans (who celebrate a..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published