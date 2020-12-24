Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bitcoin price hits record high before being rejected by key resistance at $24k

Invezz Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Bitcoin price hits record high before being rejected by key resistance at $24kBitcoin (BTC) price has seen a rather impressive performance in the second half of 2020, and particularly in the last 10 days. The coin has finally breached its previous all-time high, moving above $20,000 for the first time in three years. More than that, Bitcoin also hit a new record — one that is currently attempting to breach. Fundamental analysis: New all-time high Back in December 2017, as the historic crypto bull run approached its end — Bitcoin made history by hitting $20,000 per coin. After that, a year and a half-long correction, known as crypto winter, took place.  Then,
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published
News video: Arizona COVID hospitalizations at record high

Arizona COVID hospitalizations at record high 01:36

 Hospitalizations at record high even as case counts hold steady.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bitcoin Leaps To Record High [Video]

Bitcoin Leaps To Record High

On Friday, Bitcoin hit a new record high of $24,661. Business Insider reports that investors on social media platform declared a "Merry Bitmas." Bitcoin continues to be one of the market's..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:28Published
Bitcoin surges to record highs above $23,000 [Video]

Bitcoin surges to record highs above $23,000

Bitcoin touched fresh record highs above $23,000 early Thursday, as investors pile into a new rally for the crypto-currency. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:09Published
Bitcoin Blasts Above $20,000 for the First Time Ever [Video]

Bitcoin Blasts Above $20,000 for the First Time Ever

Bitcoin Blasts Above $20,000 , for the First Time Ever. The virtual currency made history on Dec. 16, trading at a price of about $20,600. Analysts say Bitcoin has gotten a boost from big-name..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) held down by a major resistance

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) held down by a major resistance Bitcoin price made headlines earlier today, December 26th, about reaching a brand new milestone — a record price of $25,000. Meanwhile, Bitcoin Cash is not...
Invezz

Bitcoin sets a new record: A new ATH at $25k

Bitcoin sets a new record: A new ATH at $25k Bitcoin has been making headlines for around 10 days now, ever since it broke the resistance at $20,000 and surged forward, into the unknown. Since then, the...
Invezz

Binance Coin (BNB) closing in on $40 as Bitcoin continues to drop

Binance Coin (BNB) closing in on $40 as Bitcoin continues to drop The previous weekend has been kind to Bitcoin (BTC), allowing its price to hit a new all-time high (ATH) at $28,288. However, as the new week started, the...
Invezz