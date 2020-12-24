Bitcoin price hits record high before being rejected by key resistance at $24k
Thursday, 24 December 2020 () Bitcoin (BTC) price has seen a rather impressive performance in the second half of 2020, and particularly in the last 10 days. The coin has finally breached its previous all-time high, moving above $20,000 for the first time in three years. More than that, Bitcoin also hit a new record — one that is currently attempting to breach. Fundamental analysis: New all-time high Back in December 2017, as the historic crypto bull run approached its end — Bitcoin made history by hitting $20,000 per coin. After that, a year and a half-long correction, known as crypto winter, took place. Then,