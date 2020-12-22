House Republicans block bill calling for $2,000 stimulus checks

Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks



On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump posted a video to Twitter criticizing the recently-passed COVID-19 stimulus package. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:17 Published 3 hours ago

COVID: Stimulus Could Be Delayed As Trump Blasts $600 Checks



Congressional leaders are trying to figure out their next move after President Donald Trump slammed the $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill, saying the $600 relief checks should be increased to $2,000... Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:29 Published 7 hours ago