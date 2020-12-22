Global  
 

House Republicans block bill calling for $2,000 stimulus checks

MarketWatch Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: U.S. House Passes $900 Billion Coronavirus Relief Package

U.S. House Passes $900 Billion Coronavirus Relief Package 02:07

 Under the legislation, $600 stimulus checks will be sent to people who make less than $75,000 a year. WBZ-TV’s Kristina Rex reports.

Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks [Video]

Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks

On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump posted a video to Twitter criticizing the recently-passed COVID-19 stimulus package.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published
COVID: Stimulus Could Be Delayed As Trump Blasts $600 Checks [Video]

COVID: Stimulus Could Be Delayed As Trump Blasts $600 Checks

Congressional leaders are trying to figure out their next move after President Donald Trump slammed the $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill, saying the $600 relief checks should be increased to $2,000...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:29Published
Trump: $600 Stimulus Checks Are "Ridiculously Low" [Video]

Trump: $600 Stimulus Checks Are "Ridiculously Low"

Trump threatened late Tuesday to veto the $892 billion coronavirus relief bill approved by Congress. This may delay aid for millions on the cusp of eviction and about to lose unemployment..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

GOP Rep Slams Trump for Doubling Back on Stimulus Checks, Says White House Rejected $2K

 "He's leaving Republicans out there hanging out to dry after signing off on an agreement and asking us to vote for it," said...
Upworthy

Kevin McCarthy slams Pelosi, calls for House GOP to reject foreign aid in coronavirus bill

 House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy accused Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats of "selective hearing" Wednesday night – after President Trump called for...
FOXNews.com

Wall Street starts higher as jobless claims inch downwards

 The main indices on Wall Street started Wednesday’s session on the front foot following a welcome decline in US jobless claims. Shortly after the opening bell,...
Proactive Investors