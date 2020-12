Stock Alert: Alibaba Group Slides On Antitrust Probe Thursday, 24 December 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) shares are sliding on Thursday morning trade as China's market watchdog has initiated a probe into Alibaba over alleged anti-competition practices at its e-commerce arm. 👓 View full article

