The Coinbase Crypto Community Fund was awarded to JoÃ£o Barbosa and another pseudonymous developer.Full Article
Bitcoin developer who lost Bitmain funding wins Coinbaseâ€™s first-ever developer grant
The Cointelegraph 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Coinbase to provide grants to two Bitcoin Core developers
Invezz
Coinbase recently decided to help contribute to the Bitcoin Core development by offering grants to two developers â€” Joao Barbosa,..
10 things in tech you need to know today
Business Insider