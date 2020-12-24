U.S. To Drive A Stake Through The Heart Of Nord Stream 2 Thursday, 24 December 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Washington is preparing more sanctions against the Gazprom-led Nord Stream-2 natural gas pipeline project, Reuters reported, citing sources from the Trump administration. "We've been getting body blow on body blow to this, and now we're in the process of driving a stake through the project heart," one of the sources told Reuters. The news comes a day after construction of the pipeline restarted in Danish waters after a suspension that lasted almost a year, again because of U.S. sanctions. The Trump administration claims that Nord Stream-2 will… 👓 View full article

