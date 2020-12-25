Bitcoin price hitting $100,000 to $200,000 in the next 12 months is becoming a quite common, if not "conservative," prediction.Full Article
Top 6 Bitcoin price predictions to watch in 2021
The Cointelegraph 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Autocar's motoring predictions for 2021
Autocar
Things have to improve next year, right? The Autocar team have dusted off their crystal balls to predict what's going to..
-
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC blasts above $29,000, XRP claws back some ground
FXstreet.com
-
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC hits another all-time high, XRP totally devastated
FXstreet.com
-
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin on retreat, XRP is a train wreck
FXstreet.com
-
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC bulls in retreat, ETH heads towards $747
FXstreet.com
You might like
More coverage
Midmorning With Aundrea - January 8, 2019
Break away from your everyday with Aundrea Self! Today, we take a look at how pharmaceutical companies are raising prices on over..
WCBI