Coinbase to provide grants to two Bitcoin Core developers
Friday, 25 December 2020 () Coinbase recently decided to help contribute to the Bitcoin Core development by offering grants to two developers — Joao Barbosa, and an anonymous developer known only as 0xB10C. Who did Coinbase choose to support? The two developers are already well-known in crypto circles. Barbosa actually used to receive funding from a crypto mining giant, Bitmain. Unfortunately, Bitmain decided to stop providing its support, which is when Coinbase decided to step up and offer an alternative with its first-ever developer grant. Coinbase was already familiar with Barbosa’s past work. Now, the largest US exchange decided to sponsor his work on improving