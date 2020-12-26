Alibaba stock price crashes to 6-month lows Saturday, 26 December 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

Regulators in China have initiated an anti-monopoly investigation into Alibaba (NASDAQ: BABA), bringing yet another major challenge to the e-commerce giant. Fundamental analysis: The crackdown continues Chinese regulators announced an investigation against Jack Ma's company over alleged monopolistic practices. Alibaba's fintech affiliate, Ant Group, was also summoned by the People's Bank of China, China Banking Regulatory Commission, and China Securities Regulatory Commission and State Administration of Foreign Exchange, for "supervisory and guidance" talks. Ant Group, the owner of the largest digital payment platform Alipay, stated it would "diligently study and strictly comply with regulatory departments' requests".

