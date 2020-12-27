The new iPhones are selling like hotcakes, and that bodes well for Apple's supply chain.Full Article
Buy These 2 Stocks to Gain From Apple's Blockbuster iPhone 12
Motley Fool 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Apple hits $2 trillion market cap, becomes first US-listed company to reach milestone (AAPL)
Business Insider
**
· *Apple just became the first US-listed company to reach a $2 trillion market capitalization.*
· *Shares of..
US tech firms smash expectations with blockbuster results
Proactive Investors