Nordstrom shares climb on unexpected profit results Sunday, 27 December 2020

Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) are up 17% in December after reporting good results for the third quarter. Fundamental analysis: New customers attracted The American department store chain reported earnings of 34 cents a share, while its revenue plunged 16% to $3.1 billion. This is against analysts' expectations for revenue of $3.13 billion. Nordstrom said its digital sales surged by 37% year-on-year to $1.6 billion, or 54% of its total sales. Nordstrom sales plunged by 7% at its full-price stores, while sales at its Rack unit lost 32% However, the company said Nordstrom Rock continues to attract the majority of

