Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nordstrom shares climb on unexpected profit results

Invezz Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Nordstrom shares climb on unexpected profit resultsShares of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) are up 17% in December after reporting good results for the third quarter. Fundamental analysis: New customers attracted The American department store chain reported earnings of 34 cents a share, while its revenue plunged 16% to $3.1 billion. This is against analysts’ expectations for revenue of $3.13 billion. Nordstrom said its digital sales surged by 37% year-on-year to $1.6 billion, or 54% of its total sales. Nordstrom sales plunged by 7% at its full-price stores, while sales at its Rack unit lost 32% However, the company said Nordstrom Rock continues to attract the majority of
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like