Asian Shares Edge Higher After Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Package

RTTNews Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Asian stocks closed mostly higher with modest gains on Monday in subdued post-Christmas trading after U.S. President Donald Trump signed a $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief and government spending package into law on Sunday, just days after he threatened not to sign the package and called it a "disgrace". Trump's approval of the legislation averted a federal government shutdown.
