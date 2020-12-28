Asian Shares Edge Higher After Trump Signs Coronavirus Relief Package
Monday, 28 December 2020 () Asian stocks closed mostly higher with modest gains on Monday in subdued post-Christmas trading after U.S. President Donald Trump signed a $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief and government spending package into law on Sunday, just days after he threatened not to sign the package and called it a "disgrace". Trump's approval of the legislation averted a federal government shutdown.
