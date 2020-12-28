Nordic crypto miners rake in profits after a drop in electricity prices Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

The Nordic region has once again become profitable for crypto miners after a period of high electricity costs. A report unveiled this news on December 27, noting that this year recorded the wettest weather and mild temperature in more than 20 years. As a result of the increased rainfall, hydro-electric plants in the region had a glut of power and provided Norway and Sweden with some of the lowest power prices across the globe. According to the report, the region’s power prices over the year have been almost zero for extended periods and the average price has been approximately a The Nordic region has once again become profitable for crypto miners after a period of high electricity costs. A report unveiled this news on December 27, noting that this year recorded the wettest weather and mild temperature in more than 20 years. As a result of the increased rainfall, hydro-electric plants in the region had a glut of power and provided Norway and Sweden with some of the lowest power prices across the globe. According to the report, the region’s power prices over the year have been almost zero for extended periods and the average price has been approximately a 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The Best Time to Book a Flight for Domestic, International, and Holiday Travel



Here are our best tips for booking domestic, international, and holiday travel. Credit: Travel & Leisure Duration: 01:05 Published on November 17, 2020 Florida Gas Prices Drop To Lowest In Five Months



If you filled up your gas tank ahead of Tropical Storm Eta, then you probably noticed Florida's gas price plunge has continued. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:34 Published on November 9, 2020

