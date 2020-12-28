Nordic crypto miners rake in profits after a drop in electricity prices
Monday, 28 December 2020 () The Nordic region has once again become profitable for crypto miners after a period of high electricity costs. A report unveiled this news on December 27, noting that this year recorded the wettest weather and mild temperature in more than 20 years. As a result of the increased rainfall, hydro-electric plants in the region had a glut of power and provided Norway and Sweden with some of the lowest power prices across the globe. According to the report, the region’s power prices over the year have been almost zero for extended periods and the average price has been approximately a