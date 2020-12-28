Ethereum (ETH) crosses $700: Halfway to ATH

Ethereum blockchain’s native coin, ETH, has finally managed to breach the resistance level at $650. Immediately after that, the coin skyrocketed to $700, breaching this level for the first time since 2018. With that feat, the coin finally managed to get halfway to its historical all-time high of $1430. ETH price hits 50% of its ATH Ethereum (ETH) has performed well over the last several weeks, although it did struggle with a strong resistance at $650. Now, the resistance has been broken, and the coin’s value is approximately 12% higher than it was on December 1st of this year. Ethereum